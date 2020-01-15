Russo Brothers’ Citadel Series Casts Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden

With their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind them, brothers Anthony and Joe Russo have quickly turned their attention back to the first love: television. The pair are working on a slew of new shows including a Marvel vs DC documentary for Quibi, and even a Magic: The Gathering animated show for Netflix. Fresh details have now been officially announced about their other major series, previously described as perhaps their favorite adjective, “ambitious.” Amazon Studios has announced that the new series from the Russos is officially titled Citadel and will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) and Richard Madden (Bodyguard, Marvel’s Eternals).

Citadel will be an espionage thriller which will spread out across the globe with entries being conceived and produced for various territories. Madden and Chopra will star in the “mothership” edition of the series set in the United States, but spin-offs produced in Italy, India, and Mexico have already been ordered by Amazon. How these spin-offs will relate to each other remains to be seen, but local creators from each country where they’re set will be developing them.

For the primary series, Alias writers Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, and Jumanji team Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg will serve as writers and executive producers. Joe and Anthony Russo will serve as executive producers with Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca. The Italian spin-off series of Citadel will be co-produced with Amazon Studios and Cattleya (Gomorrah), part of ITV Studios, and the Indian series will be developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (The Family Man) and produced with Amazon Studios.

“Those shows will be under the umbrella of the Russos and creative team but have their own local team of creators and writers executing those shows,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke previously said. “They are organic and appealing to the local market there but they will inform and be part of the greater global show that is an English speaking global spy series. We just think that soon there’s a world that these hit shows can come from anywhere. They can break through and come from countries where English is not the language.”

Before their next foray debuts on Amazon, the Russos are hard at work on their next feature film, which actually marks their first ever movie not in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new film will reunite the pair with the MCU’s Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Tom Holland, who stars in Cherry. Based on the novel of the same name by Nico Walker, it tells the story of a former soldier who returns home from war and begins robbing banks to fuel his opioid addition. Cherry is expected to be released in theaters this year.