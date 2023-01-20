Invincible Reveals First Look at Season 2, Teases Trailer Release Date

Prime Video has released the first image from the second season of Invincible. As an added bonus, the streamer is also teasing a possible release date for the Season 2 trailer. With 2023 now upon us, fans have been wondering when they'd start to hear news regarding the sophomore season of Prime Video's bloody animated series. January 1st was the first day Prime Video started its self-imposed countdown to the Invincible trailer, deeming the month of January "Invincible S2 News Month." The next big reveal comes in the form of an image from Season 2 featuring Invincible and Allen the Alien.

"Tomorrow, start your day with a hot BM!" a tweet from the official Invincible HQ Twitter account reads. The image shows Mark Grayson/Invincible sitting in a BM diner with Allen the Alien. Allen is busy eating a burger while Invincible is speaking to him. The two are possibly discussing all of the information Allen had to give Invincible at the end of Season 1 regarding his homeworld and the Viltrumites. A follow-up tweet gives the timeframe for the Season 2 trailer, which could land on January 20th: "Burger Mart special hours tomorrow are between 6 – 10:43 am PT. Mark will not be cooking, thankfully"

Tomorrow, start your day with a hot BM! pic.twitter.com/QgtuQ1bt9Z — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 19, 2023

Prime Video Renews Invincible for Multiple Seasons

After a successful first season on Prime Video, Amazon renewed the adult animated series for not one, but two more seasons. The series is written in part by Robert Kirkman, one of the creators behind the comic series the show is based on.

"[Invincible] sometimes adapts the comic book very closely, and sometimes it varies wildly," Kirkman told ComicBook.com last year. "I think that the majority of the first seven is original to the series. There are vast chunks of every episode that are not in the comics at all. I think that there are even episodes #1 and #8, which I wrote, and so I feel like they probably skewed a little bit closer to the comics than some of the other episodes, there are large chunks of those episodes that are completely original to the show. But I think that because the way that it's so consistent, and because some people haven't read the comics in some time, they're like, 'Oh yeah. This is exactly like the comics.' So I think that some people think it's a little bit closer to the comic than it actually is. Then at the same time, after years and years of working on The Walking Dead and being the guy in the room that's like, 'No, let's change it. Let's kill this character. Let's do this,' I was always pushing hard to change things as much as possible because I was bored with the source material because I was there for so long and additionally, The Walking Dead was something I was still actively doing [as a comic]. And so I was like, 'Oh my God, can we please do something different?'"

