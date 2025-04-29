Prime Video Just Found Its Next Comic Book TV Series (And We’re Excited)

Prime Video is expanding its comic book horizons, officially ordering a series adaptation of the Skybound Entertainment/Image Comics title Stillwater, reports Deadline. The project brings prolific producer Greg Berlanti back to the writing chair alongside Carly Wray (Watchmen, Westworld), with the duo adapting the mind-bending horror thriller comic created by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Ramon K. Perez. Amazon reportedly landed the series after a competitive bidding situation, signaling strong confidence in the property. The core concept centers on Daniel West, an ex-con who receives a mysterious letter promising answers about his past. This leads him to the isolated town of Stillwater, where he uncovers a community trapped by a disturbing secret: residents never age, never die, and seemingly, never leave.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the powerhouse producer largely associated with the CW’s Arrowverse, Berlanti is a major name, but his involvement with Stillwater taps directly into his deep roots as a writer. Berlanti built his early career creating acclaimed character-focused dramas like Everwood and Jack & Bobby, showcasing a talent for nuanced storytelling. Even while managing a massive production slate in recent years, Berlanti also steered projects ranging from thrillers like You to superhero fare, including Superman & Lois. This proven ability to navigate different tones and genres provides a strong foundation for tackling Stillwater‘s specific blend of horror, mystery, and intense character drama. The project comes via his Berlanti Productions banner, operating under its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

The adaptation is also backed by formidable producers. Skybound Entertainment, the company co-founded by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, brings its significant experience in translating successful comic properties to the screen, including Prime Video’s own animated hit Invincible. The specific production team includes Skybound founders Kirkman and David Alpert, alongside Rick Jacobs and Head of TV Glenn Geller. Deadline notes Geller was instrumental in bringing the Stillwater comic to Berlanti nearly two years ago, leveraging a previous working relationship from when Geller was President of Entertainment at CBS during Supergirl‘s run there. Berlanti Productions’ Chairwoman Sarah Schechter and President Leigh London Redman executive produce alongside Berlanti, with Wray, Robbie Rogers, and Jonathan Gabay also serving as executive producers.

What Is Stillwater?

Image courtesy of Image Comics

Stillwater, the comic book series launched in September 2020, immediately captivated readers with its unsettling take on immortality. Created by the superstar team of writer Zdarsky (known for acclaimed runs on Daredevil and Batman) and Eisner Award-winning artist Ramón K. Pérez (Jim Henson’s Tale of Sand, Jane), the series presents a town shrouded in secrecy. This community exists outside the natural laws of aging and death, a fact protected by stringent rules and often brutal enforcement. The narrative introduces readers to this world primarily through the eyes of an outsider drawn into the town’s complex web of relationships and dark history.

The source material is perfect for a television series. Zdarsky’s writing explores the horror inherent in physical immortality alongside the profound psychological toll of being trapped in stasis, denied the possibility of change or escape. The story unpacks how the town’s unique condition warps human nature, leading to authoritarian control, simmering resentments, and violent struggles for power as different factions grapple with their unending existence. Themes of freedom versus security, the meaning of life without death, and the potential for stagnation or corruption within a closed society are woven throughout the narrative. In short, Stillwater is a character-driven horror story that uses its high concept to explore deep questions about humanity.

The critical acclaim for the comic highlights the creative team’s success in building a believable, frightening world populated by complex characters facing impossible choices. The series consistently keeps readers off-balance with unexpected plot developments and revelations about the town’s origins and the true cost of its ‘gift’. Given Skybound’s track record adapting nuanced comic narratives for television, the potential for a faithful yet expansive adaptation of Stillwater is high.

What are your thoughts on Greg Berlanti adapting Stillwater for Prime Video? Let us know in the comments!