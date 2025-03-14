Invincible’s Creator Confirms Season 4 Will Have An Entirely Original Storyline

Invincible’s third season has closed up shop, leaving Mark Grayson fans hungry for the Amazon animated series’ fourth. While many of the teases for Mark’s future were ripped straight from the Image Comic, one major scene was never a part of Invincible’s original story. In a new interview with outlet Variety, creator Robert Kirkman through a curveball at fans by not only announcing that season four would contain a totally new storyline but it would present Mark with a challenge that might far exceed even the likes of Conquest and Angstrom Levy. Buckle up Invincible fans, because Mark is prepping to fight the devil himself.

Warning. If you haven’t seen the Invincible Season Three Finale, Episode 8, be forewarned that this article will dive into major spoiler territory. In the latest episode’s post-credits scene, we see Clancy Brown’s Damien Darkblood still trapped in the underworld, having been banished there by Cecil when he discovered the truth about Omni-Man. While Damien’s role in the comics was substantially less than what we witnessed in the animated series’ first season, creator Robert Kirkman decided to boost his presence here as Darkblood is hungry for revenge. Looking to drag someone to the underworld, it seems that Mark might be his current target.

Mark Versus The Devil

In discussing Damien Darkblood’s recent return, Robert Kirkman confirmed that Clancy Brown’s demon detective would help pit Mark against Satan, “In the comics, he was never sent to hell. He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown’s portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in “Invincible.” I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time. So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up.”

Damien Darkblood is shown making a deal with a pint-sized demon in the post-credits scene, played by none other than Evil Dead’s Bruce Campbell. Kirkman was elated to be able to work with the prolific actor, “Oh my God, and we got to work with Bruce Campbell. It’s the best. He could be the devil. Could be. We’ll just have to see. Maybe I shouldn’t have spoiled that.”

Invincible “Filler”

Anime fans have become quite familiar with the term “filler,” aka original storylines that weren’t present in the source material. Series like Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball are just a few franchises that created new storylines for the anime that weren’t present in their respective manga stories. For Invincible, a major example in season three was more backstory given to the villain Conquest who delivers a speech telling Mark that he is “so lonely” and that the Viltrumite Empire sends him on missions that have affected his mental health. As the animated series continues, it will be interesting to see what other changes are made from the comics.

