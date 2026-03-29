Prime’s New Series About James Bond Earns an Almost Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score (& Fans Love it)

A new dark comedy series is sweeping Prime Video, with viewers absolutely devouring the surreal, satirical take on what it is to make it in Hollywood when the role of a lifetime looms before you. It’s biting, it’s hilarious, and it showcases serious issues such as representation, life as an immigrant, and identity without falling into preachy territory—no small feat in this day and age, and one that shines through the series’ comedic delivery beautifully.

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BAIT, created by and starring Riz Ahmed, centers on London-based actor Shah Latif as he begins to experience an existential crisis, his life spiraling out of control after auditioning for the role of a lifetime. What role caused the mess? The role of James Bond, of course. The show itself is hilarious, edgy without employing base cruelty, and never takes itself too seriously. But it also highlights what is required to stay in the room, especially as a minority, masterfully utilizing the themes and deeper implications of racial and cultural identity.

BAIT Marries Humor and Depth in a Way Few Other Series Can

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Critics and audiences alike are singing the show’s praises, lauding it for its honest portrayal of being brown in the acting industry, never shying away from the more painful elements, yet never losing sight of what it is at its core: a relatable dark comedy that finds particular enjoyment in pushing boundaries as it weaves its way through social anxiety, family drama, and the diaspora experience at large. Critic Robert Lloyd says, “The series is at once satirical and celebratory; Bait feels abundant, both in its presentation of a culture, which has the ring of documentary truth, and as a beautifully realized work of art.”

Viewers, aside from wondering if this is Ahmed’s not-so-subtle audition for Bond, were also enamored with the series, finding not only the humor but the representation therein to be nearly perfectly executed. “Watched all the episodes and thought it was quality, I love the tonal shift it took in the final couple of episodes to become more of a thriller to represent Shah’s internal conflict,” said one viewer. Overall, the show is smart and knows when best to utilize its inherent comedy to bolster the truth of its core message. It’s clever and snappy, but at no point does that take away from the depth of the drama that it’s attempting to convey.

Do you have a favorite moment from BAIT? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.