Quantum Leap Writer Confirms Major Change From Original Series

NBC has been bringing a sci-fi classic into a whole new generation through the Quantum Leap reboot, which has already become a smash hit since debuting last fall. The series has been remixing some elements of the franchise's canon in some unexpected ways — and it looks like that includes doing away with one staple of the original series. In a new interview with TVLine, Quantum Leap writer, actor, and director Shakina Nayfack flat-out revealed that the Waiting Room does not exist in the new incarnation. Apparently, those who Ben Song (Raymond Lee) leaps into experience gaps in time, as opposed to going into a literal waiting room.

"I think the waiting room is dead," Nayfack explained. "I think the waiting room is Quantum Leap of the 1980s and 1990s, and we have a different way of expressing where the Leap Host goes during the leap."

What is the new Quantum Leap about?

In the new Quantum Leap, it's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

What do you think of the Waiting Room not being a part of the Quantum Leap revival? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Quantum Leap airs Mondays on NBC.