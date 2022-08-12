Quantum Leap Reboot's First Episode Won't Be Its Pilot

Quantum Leap is set to be reimagined for a whole new generation, with NBC's revival of the series set to debut in the fall of this year. The series' trek back to the small screen has been filled with some ups and downs, including a showrunner change, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero replacing Steve Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the series' previously-planned pilot episode will not be the first episode to air, with it instead airing a few weeks into the season.

"It was very important for the network and the producers to introduce [the show] in the right way," star Ernie Hudson confirmed on TVLine. "The first couple of episodes are really important, because as much as people looking forward to it, they also are looking to see you get it right. I'm just happy that if something isn't right, they're taking the time to make sure that it is."

In the new Quantum Leap, it's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

"That show is very special to me, obviously, so I would wish whoever did it luck," Bakua told TVLine back in 2021. "I mean, the idea of walking in another man or woman's shoes is so relevant and so important right now. We've become so divided in our world that the ability to cross that line of politics and just deal with the humanity and the individual person who's sharing a moment on the planet with you is really relevant."

He added: "There was also a quaintness about the show, because it had this period feel because Sam traveled anywhere within his own lifetime. That made it feel a little old fashioned, but I would hope that they get the truth of it and the sentiments of it right, and not try and make it slick. Sam was this naïve kid who just happened to be a brilliant scientist who stumbled on something and all of a sudden was thrown into all of these different lives and worlds and people and situations that he never could've imagined growing up in. I would just hope that they would try and keep that, but you know, I don't know what they'll do."

Quantum Leap will premiere on Monday, September 19th at 10/9c on NBC.