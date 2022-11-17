Quentin Tarantino Reveals He's Working on New TV Series

After years of saying that his film career was almost over, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino will reportedly helm an 8-episode prestige TV series in 2023. Tarantino shared no other details about the series, which he revealed during a speaking appearance in support of his new book of essays, Cinema Speculation. It seems likely, but is not guaranteed, that the series will be an original concept, since Tarantino's style is so distinctive. During that same appearance, according to Variety, the filmmaker revealed that he would consider doing a streaming movie, but that it was unlikely anything not released in theaters would "count" toward the ten films he wants to make before retiring.

Tarantino previously directed two episodes of CSI way back in 2005. While he has not had as big a presence on TV as he has in film (either as a director or producer), there have periodically been rumors that he would return to the small screen.

"I don't have a reason that I would want to say out loud that's going to win any argument in the court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that," Tarantino said of his retirement in 2021. "At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I've done is not as many as other people, but that's a long career. That's a really long career. And I've given it everything I have."

In that same interview, Tarantino said that he wanted to retire in part because looking at other directors' filmographies, "from here on in, directors do not get better." He suggested he might revisit Reservoir Dogs, his first feature, as a fitting final outing.

Tarantino's essays center on the films that helped him grow and evolve his love of film. He is contracted with HarperCollins to write a second book, as well. There are no details yet on either his second book or his tenth and (supposedly final) film.

"I kind of feel this is the time for the third act [of my life] to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband," Tarantino said in 2020. "I wouldn't be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody, and become a little bit more of a man of letters."