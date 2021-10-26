The hit HBO sci-fi series Raised by Wolves will return in early 2022. HBO Max renewed the series, one of HBO Max’s first originals, last year. The company seems to think that fans of the new epic sci-fi movie may also be interested in a show produced by Alien and Blade Runner director Ridley Scott. The streaming service has played ads teasing the new season of Raised by Woods in front of Dune streams over this weekend. Scott is an executive producer on the series. He also directed the first two episodes of the show. You can see the teaser below.

Since it completed its first season, Raised by Wolves: Peter Christoffersen (When the Dust Settles), Selina Jones (Fragments), Morgan Santo (The Watch), James Harkness (The Victim, Anne Boleyn), Kim Engelbrecht (Eye in the Sky, The Flash), and Jennifer Saayeng (Cursed, The Capture).

Videos by ComicBook.com

HBO max revealed #raisedbywolves Season 2 is coming in early 2022 in a preview they’re showing before #dune on the streamer.



Smart move showing this preview before ‘Dune’ since some of the audience would love the series. Can’t wait for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/FuOaIFtYgj — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 22, 2021

“When I think of Raised by Wolves, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor’s portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max in a press release announcing Raised by Wolves‘ renewal. “This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley’s hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they’ve seen in some time. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for season two.”

“Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of Raised by Wolves as a “must watch” show. It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches In Aaron’s storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically,” said Ridley Scott. “We are already deep into the “layers” of season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Raised by Wolves to return in 2022? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. The first season of Raised by Wolves is streaming now on HBO Max.