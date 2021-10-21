Dune Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

After years of delays and growing anticipation, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has officially arrived. The long-awaited blockbuster began theatrical screenings on the night of Thursday, October 21st — and it looks like HBO Max is here to provide fans the opportunity to watch it at home. At the time of this writing, Dune is officially available to stream on HBO Max, as part of the unprecedented deal that allowed Warner Bros.’ 2021 movie slate to debut both in theaters and on the streaming service. Dune will be available on the platform for the first thirty-one days of its theatrical run, meaning it should leave around Sunday, November 21st.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The cast of Dune includes Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

The success of Dune — especially within the ever-evolving movie world of the COVID-19 pandemic — has been a question in a lot of ways, especially as Villeneuve has confirmed that the movie only encapsulates the first half of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel. If comments from Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Ann Sarnoff are any indication, it sounds like the sequel is in the cards.

“We have been hearing in the past few decades that it’s not possible to adapt this book, and that it’s an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it’s still the same!” Villeneuve said in a recent interview. “So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I’m very optimistic.”

