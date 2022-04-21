Ralph Kiser, Former Survivor Contestant, Dies at 56

✖

Sad news struck the Survivor community this week. Ralph Kiser, a former Survivor contestant from Season 22, died at the age of 56. Kiser's family confirmed to The Sun that he died of a heart attack at around 3:15am on Wednesday, April 20th. His passing was unexpected and a shock to the entire family. George Kiser, Ralph's nephew, told The Sun that his uncle "was a hard working man, and a damn good hunter."

Kister competed in the 22nd season of Survivor, better known to fans as Survivor: Redemption Island. The season aired in 2011 and is remembered for being the season that finally earned "Boston" Rob Mariano his first Survivor victory. Kiser had a huge role to play throughout the season and was featured in every episode.

A native of Virginia, Kiser applied to Survivor several times before being accepted as part of the cast of Redemption Island. His longtime love of the game ultimately helped him outlast the majority of his opponents throughout his time as a castaway. Kiser lasted 30 days out of a possible 39, ultimately losing a duel after being voted out and becoming the fourth member of the Redemption Island jury. He placed eighth in the season.

"I've been at it all my life," Kiser said of his work as a farmer back in 2011 when he appeared on Survivor. "I'm always amazed at my animals — how they grow and survive. Being able to watch the circle of life go around and be a part of it is a very satisfying adventure that I never get tired of."

Kiser only appeared on the 22nd season of Survivor, never returning for another round in the game. His entire season is available to stream on Paramount+.

(Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)