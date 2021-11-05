Rambo, Expendables, Olympus Has Fallen TV Shows in Development

A bunch of your favorite action film franchises are about to get the TV treatment. Millennium Media, the company behind The Expendables and Rambo, is looking to move into the world of television in the near future. Like many other studios, Millennium is planning to launch some original TV titles, but it will be building up its TV presence by first diving into its current IP. The Expendables and Rambo are being explored for television, along with Hellboy and the Olympus Has Fallen franchise.

Millennium President Jeffrey Greenstein recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the future of his entertainment company. Greenstein not only revealed which current titles are being developed for TV, but also revealed the medium to be a key part of their business moving forward.

“Our focus has always been on feature film, we do have a slate of TV that we’re developing,” Greenstein explained. “But my plan is to focus on our IP within the TV space and build out Has Fallen TV, Rambo TV, Expendables TV. We’re playing around with Hellboy TV. So there are lots of opportunities, but I really want to launch something IP-driven first before we start developing original content. But we also have Undisputed television, from the MMA action franchise, which we’re working on launching soon and would like to shoot next year.”

All of those franchises have already had multiple movies hit theaters, so TV is the next logical step in expanding those worlds. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, the largest and most popular film franchise in the world, recently followed the same model, expanding to television with the launch of Disney+.

While TV is the future for all of those franchises, only one of them has something in the works on the film side as well. The Expendables 4 is currently in production, with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Dolph Lundgren all set to return. They’re being joined this time around by Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Iko Uwais, and others.

“It really was a scheduling nightmare,” Greenstein said of putting together this new Expendables cast. “Because everyone has something and there are pre-existing commitments and family things that they’d like to attend and we have a legit pop star who has engagements planned and Megan Fox who is a big star and personality. So really we had to plan around every little thing for every single person to make it work. But we did it. And it’s been worthwhile. And we’ve got a great cast that we can really bank on, but one that’s really fun and also really diverse and unique. So it’s very exciting.”

Are you looking forward to seeing these franchises move to TV?