Reacher Season 3: Alan Ritchson Shares First look

There may still be one episode of Reacher Season 2 left to be released, but the team behind Prime Video's mega-hit series is already busy putting together the third installment. It was announced before Season 2 premiered that Reacher had already been renewed for a third season. Star Alan Ritchson and the rest of the team returned to production this fall, after the strikes came to an end, working to get Reacher Season 3 in the can as soon as possible.

Ritchson announced the renewal of Season 3 with a video from the production set. This week, the star took to Instagram to share a look of his beloved character behind-the-scenes. The new photo shows Ritchson covered in dirt and grime, teasing another difficult mission for Jack Reacher in the new installment.

"Welp... we're back," Ritchson wrote in the post. "Season 3 of Reacher... crustier than ever."

So far this, this image is about the only clue anyone has received regarding the third season of Reacher. Given that it's in production now, it seems likely that fans could see the show return to Prime Video by the end of the year, or at least at the start of 2025. Both of Reacher's first two seasons have been released during the winter months.

Reacher Season 3

After the finale is released next week, all eyes will be looking ahead to Reacher Season 3, and what kind of adventure the titular hero finds himself on next.

Reacher Season 3 is already in production, though no plot details have been revealed. We still don't know which Lee Child book the new installment will be adapting. During an interview with ComicBook.com, star Alan Ritchson teased what fans can expect from the titular character when he returns.

"I can't say too much about Season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," Ritchson told us. "And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."

