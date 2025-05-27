Ghostbusters Fans Get a Free Streaming Surprise

When most people think of the Ghostbusters franchise, they think of the several feature films that have hit the big screen over the years. It always comes as a surprise to some to learn that Ghostbusters not only had a wacky animated spin-off series in the ’80s, but that the show actually ran for quite a long time. The Real Ghostbusters has become a cult favorite amongst Ghostbusters fans over the years, and now that series just got a lot easier to access.

The Real Ghosbusters aired 140 episodes over the course of seven seasons between 1986 and 1991. The series was able to push the already strange boundaries of the film franchise, taking the crew on even weirder adventures as they hunted down potentially malicious spirits. Recently, most episodes of The Real Ghostbusters were made free to stream online.

The Roku Channel added the majority of The Real Ghostbusters to its ad-supported streaming lineup, allowing everyone to check it out at no cost. While the streamer has just 117 of the 140 episodes, that’s still a lot of zany Ghostbusters goodness to binge through.

If you’re not familiar, Roku Channel operates a lot like Tubi or Pluto TV, offering free movies and TV to users, along with live streaming channels. The service comes installed on all Roku streaming devices, but can also be accessed through a web browser and other streaming options.

New Ghostbusters Animated Series

With Ghostbusters finding some new big screen success in the 2020s, the franchise is once again looking to expand into the animated TV space. There’s an animated Ghostbusters series currently in the works at Netflix. The series is being executive produced by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, the directors behind the two most recent Ghostbusters films.

Last year, after the release of Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire, Kenan opened up about the progress of the animated Ghostbusters series, ensuring fans that it was taking a lot of steps in the right direction.

“I just watched an entire art presentation for the show,” Kenan explained. “I’ve seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my first glimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by our brilliant creative team. All I can say is the work is being done as we speak. It’s in what we call full development. Scripts are being written, art is being created, and it’s a great time to be a Ghostbuster.”