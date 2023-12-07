Republican Debate Gives The CW Largest Audience Since The Flash Episode From 2018

The CW has undergone a significant transformation, getting new owners in the form of Nexstar Media Group and making changes to its massive slate of original programming. As a new report reveals, a recent program airing on the network just broke a years-old record. The CW's airing of the latest 2023 Republican presidential candidate debate, which occurred on Wednesday, December 6th, drew in 2.5 million viewers.

This ended up being the most-watched primetime program on The CW since The Flash's January 2018 episode "Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash."

Will Grant Gustin Return to The Flash?

The Flash aired its ninth and final season on The CW earlier this year, bringing the network's Arrowverse of interconnected shows to a close. Even though series star Grant Gustin did not cross over into the summer's The Flash movie, he has indicated that he wouldn't be opposed to returning to the role in some capacity.

"I can't wrap my head around it right now, obviously," Gustin told Us Weekly earlier this year. "But if someone called me today or tomorrow and was like, 'Hey, we have this amazing Flash idea,' obviously it's like, I'm gonna take that phone call and listen to that idea. And I think this is a character that I'm going to — no matter if I play it again [or not] — I'll probably be associated with this character more than anything else in my career, for the rest of my life. So, I'll always listen to any Flash pitch... I mean, it's very, very close to my heart. I think it always will be."

What Shows Has The CW Renewed?

The CW has renewed a select few of its original scripted series, which are expected to debut at some point in 2024. This includes a shortened fourth and final season of Superman & Lois, as well as new seasons of Walker, All-American, and All-American: Homecoming.

"It was very easy to focus on those four as our biggest shows and best performers. And then it was also easier to have conversations with CBS and Warner about 'How can we make these shows work for everybody?' because there was a successful track record," The CW president of entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a recent interview. "CBS and Warner Bros. know what they make on them internationally, know what they make from their Netflix and HBO sales. We know how they do for us. They can project what a library of 60 or 70 episodes is going to make for them forever. You can put all the math together and be like, 'Is there a path for us as partners?'"

When Will The CW's Shows Premiere?

Earlier this year, the network confirmed that those aforementioned original scripted shows have been delayed further into 2024, amid the recently-wrapped WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes.

"The farther the strike goes on, they get pushed further and further into 2024," Sook revealed, adding "we also have some more high-profile and noisy reality shows, which will bring attention to the network as well. So, we kind of like our chances in this chaotic environment. When others are afraid, we tend to take some big swings."