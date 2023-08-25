Nancy Drew EP Slams The CW After "Disrespect" Surrounding Cancellation

Nancy Drew wrapped up its fourth and final season this week, culminating a years-long journey for Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) and her friends. While fans have been dissecting and relishing in the show's proper ending, it looks like that almost wasn't in the cards. In a recent post on X, Nancy Drew producer Larry Teng revealed that the cast and crew didn't know the show was being canceled by The CW until they only had four more episodes of the season to shoot. Apparently, when McMann was cast in The Good Doctor's backdoor spinoff pilot The Good Lawyer, and her team was concerned about scheduling conflicts, the producers asked the network themselves if they were renewed for more episodes. Once The CW's new president told them no, they were apparently just barely able to pivot the direction of the finale to be a proper ending.

"Now imagine if you watched that finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of #NancyDrew ever," Teng's thread reads in part. "Because that's what almost happened. Kennedy was in line to shoot THE GOOD LAWYER. And like any good agent would do, Kennedy's rep asked our Studio what our future schedule for NANCY DREW was going to look like. Our Studio wanted to try and make it work for Kennedy so she could do both. And so CBS Studios made a call to The CW. Right around the time we were in prep on Episode 410. And asked the president of the new CW when we would find out about a pickup so we could make scheduling decisions. And it was then, he said to us "Oh, we're not picking you up… the show is too expensive." Had our Studio not made that call, who knows if we would've ever been told. At that point in the season there were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale."

"What a f-cking sh-tty way of telling us we were getting canceled," Teng continued. "Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible. That's why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. It was so glib. No consideration for letting Noga and Melinda give you a proper goodbye. No closure. No consideration for the fandom who support and watch this show. I've been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck. They have every right to turn a profit… Which means canceling shows. But to have clearly known in advance e and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain f-cking disrespect. I'm glad y'all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that. Long live our #Drewds and the #DrewCrew."

So… this could be long. From what I’ve read, the reaction to the series finale have been mostly positive. Now imagine if you watched that finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of #NancyDrew ever. Because that’s what almost happened. — Larry Teng (@larryteng) August 24, 2023

How Did Nancy Drew End?

In the Nancy Drew finale, after defeating the curse over Horseshoe Bay, Nancy and the Drew Crew decided to move on with the next chapters of their lives. George Fan (Leah Lewis) is accepted into law school, because of the gumption she showcased running The Claw for years, Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani) decides to travel the world to help the Historical Society's artifacts, Ace (Alex Saxon) decides to go to pre-med school to become a medical examiner, and Ned Nickerson (Tunji Kasim) and his girlfriend are given jobs at Tom Swift's Atlanta company, tying back to the canceled Tom Swift spinoff show.

What do you think of these new comments about Nancy Drew's cancellation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!