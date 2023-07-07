Reservation Dogs Season 3 Trailer Released

FX and Hulu have been working on the third season of one of their hit series and recently announced that it will also be the final season. Now the network has officially revealed the first trailer for the third and final season of their fan-favorite series, Reservation Dogs, and it gives fans a look at what's to come. In the trailer, we see some pretty cool shots of all of our favorite characters and what adventures they will be up to this season.

You can check out the trailer below.

Reservation Dogs Co-Creator on Ending Series

It was recently revealed that Reservation Dogs will be coming to an end at FX and Hulu as co-creator Sterling Harjo announced on his social media. Harjo released a heartfelt statement on the series ending alongside some images from the series.

"Aho young and old warriors! Here it is: the coming third season of Reservation Dogs will be the final season," Harjo wrote on Instagram. "That's a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it's the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn't know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect series finale. When we came up with the idea for Reservation Dogs, I didn't think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did."

"The first and most basic idea for us as Native people, was to show the world that Native humor and Natives are funny. Almost all television and film depictions about Native people are most inaccurate. And most of them have been untruthful. It has been a gift to us to show the world a different perspective of Indigenous people and our culture. Most important of all, it has been a dream to collaborate and make a show that is entirely written by, directed by and stars Native people. These are our stories, and they represent our people. We know it's an enormous responsibility and we don't take that lightly. It has been an incredible experience to have the show embraced so lovingly by the audience and TV critics. We're grateful for the support we've received from producer Garrett Basch, as well as John Landgraf, Nick Grad, Kate Lambert and everyone at FX and Hulu. Our experience with them has been exceptional and we're excited to develop new shows with them once things get up and moving again. There are so many people to thank — our amazing writers, directors and crew and all the people of Okmulgee, Tulsa and the great people of the Muscogee Nation." Harjo added.

What is the Synopsis for Reservation Dogs?

FX describes the series as follows, "From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of "Elora Danan" (Devery Jacobs), "Bear Smallhill" (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), "Willie Jack" (Paulina Alexis) and "Cheese" (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. But after a promising start to their criminal endeavors, including the legendary heist of a Flaming Flamers chips truck, swiping some old lady's weed edibles and some low-grade grand theft auto, the plan went bust. The gang disbanded, with everyone trying to forge their own paths."

The final season of Reservation Dogs arrives on August 2nd on FX and Hulu!

The final season of Reservation Dogs arrives on August 2nd on FX and Hulu!