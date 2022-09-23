FX Renews Reservation Dogs for Season 3

FX has renewed one of their hit comedy series for a third season. The network announced that Reservation Dogs is coming back for Season 3 this week. Taika Waititi executive produces the show along with Sterlin Harjo. A Rotten Tomatoes darling, the series has maintained that momentum from Season 2 and kept riding it into another slate of episodes. Without that fifth member of the Reservation Dogs in tow, the crew set their sights on California. Some of their heists to fund the move actually went sideways and now, they're all planning what to do next.

"Reservation Dogs continues its remarkable run with critics, fans, and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi," Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX said. "FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging, and funny shows on television."

"I couldn't be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi," Harjo wrote in a statement. "It was born out of a conversation in Taika's kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for Season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering Season 3, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!"

Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Reservation Dogs represented a "breakthrough" for Indigenous representation in front of the camera and behind the scenes on TV according to FX. A press release from the network said, "every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences – and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world."

Here's the official synopsis for the series: "Bear Smallhill (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) is destined to be a warrior, and a leader. The only problem is he's not a good fighter, and the gang doesn't really consider him the leader. But with the guidance of a questionable spirit guide, he just might get there. Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs) may be the true leader of the group. But she's so focused on getting to California, and so oblivious to her own power, that she often can't see the beauty and goodness in herself and all around her. Smart-mouthed tough girl Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) is the beating heart of the group. She's always looking out for her crew. Meanwhile, Cheese (Lane Factor) is the gentle, quiet ride-or-die who is so willing to go along with the group that he never stops to consider what his own dreams might be."

