LEGO Star Wars Dark Falcon, TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mashup Sets Are On Sale Now

(Photo: LEGO Star Wars Rebuild The Galaxy Dark Falcon Set )

With the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy four-part animated series premiering on Disney+ on September 13th, LEGO is bringing some of the Star Wars mashup designs featured in the show into the real world. How about a Dark Side version of the Millennium Falcon or a mashup between a Tie Fighter and an X-Wing? Darth Jar Jar perhaps? With these two new LEGO sets, you can make these crazy concepts a reality. Details about each of the sets can be found below, and keep in mind that the Tribute to Jules Verne's Books LEGO set will come free with purchases of $150 or more through June 30th.

The Dark Falcon (75389 / 1579 pieces / $179.99): Pre-order at LEGO (Arrives August 1st): "This LEGO Star Wars brick-built starship toy has flip-up panels for easy access to the detailed interior, including Darth Jar Jar's throne, the command center, hyperdrive, entertainment area and jail cell. Spring-loaded shooters, rotating cannons and a removable gunner post add to the action-play possibilities. Minfigures include Darth Jar Jar, Bounty Hunter C-3PO, Darth Dev, Darth Rey, Beach Luke and Jedi Vader, plus accessories including lightsabers and a blue milk carton."

(Photo: LEGO Star Wars Rebuild The Galaxy TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mashup )

TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up (75393 / 1063 pieces / $109.99): Pre-order at LEGO (Arrives August 1st): "The set features a 'TIE-wing' and 'X-fighter', each with an opening cockpit for a LEGO minifigure and 2 spring-loaded shooters. Simply remove the locking pins to detach the wings from the hull of each buildable vehicle toy and rebuild to create the familiar, iconic TIE fighter and X-wing. The wings of the 'TIE-wing'/X-fighter are adjustable for flight and attack modes and, once rebuilt as the X-wing, the retractable landing gear can be used. Minifigures include a Rebel Pilot and a TIE Pilot, each with blaster pistols, Yesi Scala with a gaffi stick, and Sig Greebling, plus an L3-G0 droid LEGO figure."

"In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild, and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together."

"It's hard to believe that it's been 25 years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group began," executive producer James Waugh shared in a statement. "In that time, LEGO Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy's elements in any way they can conceive... and build. It's with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to 'Rebuild the Galaxy' like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I've had the fortune of working with, we've mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together."

EGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy below premieres on Disney+ on September 13th.