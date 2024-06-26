Primal Creator Genndy Tartakovsky Isn't Counting Out a Movie

Genndy Tartakovsky, creator behind Primal, Hotel Transylvannia, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, and more, isn't counting out a new movie! Genndy Tartakovsky has been one of animation's most notable creators due to how many projects have been a hit with fans over the decades, and that continues to this day with new works now in development for Adult Swim, Sony Pictures Animation and more. This includes not only a third season of Primal, but also an R-Rated new animated movie Fixed, and it turns out that Tartakovsky is hoping to extend that with a new project he potentially could be developing in the future.

Speaking with Animation Magazine to celebrate the recent release of Dexter's Laboratory on DVD (which you can check out ComicBook's review of the collection here), Tartakovsky shared an update on the future of his now in the works projects. Not only did he offer a new update on Fixed's progress, but also Primal and teased that a new movie could be in the works as well, "Well, all I can tell you about it is that we've finished Fixed, and now we are just trying to figure out the release situation. The third season of Primal is moving along great, and I'm super excited about that. There are a couple of other things are happening, and we're hopefully going to get a movie out there, too."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Will Primal Get a Movie?

While it's unclear of Tartakovsky is talking about potentiall making a Primal movie (as the comment could just be an excitement towards a new animated movie releasing in general), it's a franchise that could definitely lend itself to one. Tartakovsky has a number of different kinds of projects in various stages of release and production, so a new movie based on Primal would likely be a hit if it could somehow take the heights already seen in the TV series itself to a new level for the big screen.

Primal Season 3 is now in the works for a release with Adult Swim, but a release window or date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to check out the series in the meantime, you can now find the first two seasons of Primal now streaming with Max. They tease the series as such, "A caveman at the dawn of evolution and a dinosaur on the brink of extinction are bonded by tragedy."

via Animation Magazine