Rick and Morty Season 4 Will Only Have 5 New Episodes This Year

Fans of Adult Swim‘s uproarious and beloved Rick and Morty TV series were treated to a delightful surprise on Sunday when the network released the first trailer for the show’s highly-anticipated fourth season. The trailer delivers on all of the ridiculous antics that you expect from Rick Sanchez and his grandson, but the final frame may be a little disappointing for some. The trailer says at the end that there are only five new episodes on the way once the show returns on November 10th.

While a graphic that reads “five all new episodes” appears on the screen, the narrator says that the new installment is “Half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle.” So, at least on the surface, it appears that Season 4 will only consist of five episodes total. However, that’s not actually the case.

ComicBook.com confirmed with Adult Swim that the new season will indeed be 10 episodes in length, it is simply being split up between two parts. Five episodes will be released in 2019 and the other five will be released in 2020. Think back to the final season of Breaking Bad on AMC. The season was split into two parts of eight episodes each.

Earlier this year, Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon confirmed that the season would be 10 episodes, and that there was already work being doing on Season 5.

“This new season will be 10,” Roiland said. “We’re rolling right into the next batch. The plan has always been to get them out quicker.”

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” added Harmon. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

Rick and Morty returns on Sunday, November 10th at 11:30 pm ET.