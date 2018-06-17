Cyptozoic Debuts ‘Rick and Morty’ Trading Cards

Rick and Morty trading cards are on the way from Cryptozoic, a premiere developer and publisher of licensed board and card games, SYFY reports.

Each five-card pack comes with the opportunity to collect main characters, memorable moments from the irreverent animated comedy, temporary tattoos, standees, stickers, and scratch and sniff experiences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Included scents will hail from the fan-favorite series, like the people-topping delicacy ordered by an anthropomorphic pizza in ‘Close Rick-counters of the Rick Kind’ or the scent of Strawberry Smiggles from ‘Rixty Minutes.’

Most impressively, each pack gives collectors a 1-in-48 chance of receiving a character card, each individually signed by a member of the cast.

Autographs up for grabs include co-creator Justin Roiland (who voices Rick and Morty), Chris Parnell (Jerry), Tom Kenny (Squanchy), Phil Hendrie (Principal Vagina), Maurie LaMarche (Adult Morty Jr.), Rob Paulsen (Snuffles), Kari Wahlgren (Jessica), and more.

Roiland shared an image of his personally-signed authentic autograph cards to Twitter, each featuring individualized messages alongside a picture of Pickle Rick.

Roiland announced last month the series had been picked up for 70 more episodes by Adult Swim, which came after “complicated” contract negotiations resulted in a delayed fourth season.

He later said the long breaks between seasons were done, telling Polygon:

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland said.

“[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

Rick and Morty has not yet announced its season 4 release date. Cryptozoic’s Rick and Morty trading cards reach store shelves June 27.