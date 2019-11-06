Rick and Morty Season 4 Won’t Premiere Until 2020 in UK

Rick and Morty is set for its season 4 premiere this week (finally!), but fan in the UK are going to have to miss out on the fun until next year. As detailed in a new report from Yahoo, the British TV network Channel 4 has snagged the exclusive rights to broadcast Rick and Morty season 4 (instead of Netflix UK), but won’t air the new season until January. That UK fans will have to wait about two months before they will get to share in the demented fun of the new Rick and Morty episodes, which is a bittersweet way to end 2019.

Here’s the press release that provides the details on when Rick and Morty season 4:

“Fourth series of “Rick and Morty” to land on Channel 4 in early 2020.

Channel 4 has today confirmed that the highly anticipated fourth series of award-winning sci-fi hit Rick and Morty will air exclusively in the UK on Channel 4 in January 2020.

Split over two parts consisting of five episodes in each, Rick and Morty will air on Channel 4, with repeats on E4 and episodes will be available to stream on All 4.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the Emmy-winning animated comedy series follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes said: “Millions of fans have been waiting for more than two years for a new series of Rick and Morty, the most brilliantly bonkers show on television. We’re thrilled that it will be aired exclusively on Channel 4 and I promise it will be worth the wait.”

The fourth season’s UK broadcast rights form part of a partnership with Adult Swim – the production team behind Rick and Morty.

Wubba lubba dub dub!“

Once again, live proves that Karma always balances the scales. On the one hand, US fans will get to enjoy Rick and Morty season 4 well before their UK counterparts. However, those five episodes only last until early December, at which point Rick and Morty goes on hiatus until season 4B arrives sometime in 2020. So, while US fans are suffering from post-holidays depression, and the weather hits that dark, cold, stretch until March, UK fans will be able to warm themselves inside with some new Rick and Morty to enjoy, while US fans will be wishing for that feeling again.

Catch Rick and Morty season 4, premiering Sunday on Adult Swim in the US, and in January over in the UK.