‘Ride With Norman Reedus’ Season 2: Dirty Jokes Trailer Released

AMC has released a sneak peek look at Ride With Norman Reedus ahead of the reality series’ return tonight following The Walking Dead and Talking Dead.

The trailer sees Reedus and guest Jeffrey Dean Morgan — Reedus’ Walking Dead co-star, who plays series big bad Negan — indulging in some NSFW jokes about anatomy. Fans can also catch a taste of upcoming episodes featuring comedian Dave Chappelle (The Chappelle Show) and The Walking Dead producer, director and makeup guru Greg Nicotero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reedus will join the Talking Dead couch to chat with host Chris Hardwick about season 8 of The Walking Dead in the live after show immediately following 8×03, “Monsters.”

Ride With Norman Reedus returns to AMC with a two-night season premiere starting tonight at 11/10c.