Ride With Norman Reedus: Will The Bikeriders Cast Guest Star?

The Bikeriders is now playing in theaters, and the new Jeff Nichols film is based on a photography book by Danny Lyon that follows a motorcycle club in the 1960s. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with some of the film's cast, including Tom Hardy and Norman Reedus, who are both known for their acting chops in addition to their love of motorcycles. In fact, Reedus has his own travel series on AMC called Ride with Norman Reedus which has seen him traveling around on his bike with famous guest stars like Keanu Reeves and Josh Brolin. Reedus has even reunited with some of his The Walking Dead co-stars on the reality show, so we asked the actor if there have been any discussions of him doing an episode with his The Bikeriders co-stars.

"No," Reedus admitted when asked if there had been any discussions about getting The Bikeriders cast on Ride with Norman Reedus. "No," he added when asked if he did any riding with his co-stars just for fun.

"The first day they saw me, actually I was in makeup and that's how I introduced myself," he shared. "But I'm up on top of a hill and I'm about to ride down through about 300 extras and they're sitting on a park bench and I'm up there and I'm trying to get the suicide shift. I can't hold it a certain way. And then I borrowed the glasses off the makeup artist, which were pink ... And I said, 'Wait, are these prescriptions?' And she goes, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'Oh, screw it.' So I kind of pulled up and introduced myself in the makeup and everyone's kind of looking at me, 'What is he doing?' It's kind of how it started."

We also asked Hardy if he would like to appear on Reedus' show, and it sounds like the Venom star is more interested in just joining his co-star for a ride.

"No, not at all. Thank you. Next question," Hardy joked when asked about appearing on Ride with Norman Reedus. "But I would definitely ride out with Norman. A hundred percent. Maybe not as a show. I like riding."

What Is The Bikeriders About?

You can read the official synopsis of The Bikeriders here: "THE BIKERIDERS captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Jodie Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Austin Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals led by the enigmatic Johnny (Tom Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club."

The Bikeriders is now playing in theaters.