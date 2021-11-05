The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Teaser Released

The first season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones landed on HBO in 2019 and quickly became a fan-favorite series, thanks to the hilarious ensemble cast, with HBO revealing the first teaser for the upcoming sophomore season. This is only the latest collaboration between creator and star Danny McBride and HBO, who previously delivered the cable service Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals. Based on this new teaser, the upcoming season looks to be taking the absurdity of the family of televangelists even further, while also adding some all-new figures into the mix. Check out the teaser for Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones below before it premieres on HBO Max on January 9, 2022.

Season 2 is described, “Your prayers have been answered. Season 2 of the comedy series The Righteous Gemstones finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.‌ Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones premieres January 9th on HBO Max.”

The Righteous Gemstones follows the story of a televangelist empire run by the cutthroat and competent Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), joined by his three less-than-impressive adult children: Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam Devine). The series also stars Tony Cavallero, Skyler Gisondo, Tim Baltz, Walton Goggins, Dermot Mulroney, and Jennifer Nettles. The series is created, written and executive produced by McBride. Jody Hill and David Gordon Green, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James all serve as executive producers, with David Brightbill as producers.

The new season sees Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, and Eric Andre all joining the cast.

“Danny, Jody, and David are among our favorite collaborators, and we’re thrilled that their take on a family comedy has been met with such enthusiasm,” Amy Gravitt, executive VP, HBO Programming, shared when the series was renewed for a second season. “We cannot wait to share the next steps in the Gemstone family’s epic journey. Hallelujah!”

In addition to the series’ comedy becoming a hit with fans, so did an impromptu song that was heavily featured, “Misbehavin’.”

“It was genuinely and pleasantly surprising that people found it as hook-y as we did,” Edi Patterson detailed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. “It came together really fast and we were like, ‘Wowee that is sticking in my head!’ So it was just like, ‘Oh wow, other people think so too!’ And then there was that thing of, parts that I think are super funny, it seems like many other people also think are super funny? It was this weird portal where our imaginations were creating the same kind of funny for other people as [they did] for us when we were laughing in a room about it. And then we kept thinking about it and singing it, and it was so easy to remember. And then Danny played it for his kids and they really dug it and wanted to keep singing it. And I’ve written songs for other stuff before, like for a musical and stuff with the Groundlings and whatever, and I’ve found that there’s something to that, when kids latch on to something. There’s some kind of weird magic in it, if a kid gets it even though it’s sort of like advanced, comedically. It was like, ‘Oh wow, maybe we’re onto something with this.’”

Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones premieres on HBO Max on January 9, 2022.

