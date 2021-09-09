Riverdale: “Band of Brothers” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers”, the sixteenth episode of Riverdale‘s fifth season. Following this week’s Josie and the Pussycats reunion episode, this installment is expected to circle back to some of the long-running plotlines of the season, including the fact that Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is experiencing PTSD from his time in the Army. The synopsis, which you can check out below, teases that Archie will receive “unexpected news” about his former commanding officer, and just largely be dealing with “ghosts” from his past.

The episode is also expected to see Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) take measures into her own hands with regards to raising funds, after her estranged husband Chad (Chris Mason) has taken his financial blackmail to new heights. Additionally, we’ll see what’s going on at the Blossom family ministry, particularly with regards to Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Kevin Keller (Casey Cott).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Kevin obviously is going through something, and Cheryl is starting a ministry, and that’s really a perfect equation for Kevin to be swindled into a cult-y, ministry type situation as we saw during season three,” Cott explained in a recent interview with E! Online. “Kevin is going to get involved in some way. It’s actually really, really fun. We had a lot of fun shooting the scenes that you will see. Kevin’s got some fun outfits coming up, I’ll leave it at that.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers” below!

“GHOSTS FROM ARCHIE’S PAST — After hearing some unexpected news about his former commanding officer, Archie (KJ Apa) opens up to Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) about his time in the Army. Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a clever way to raise funds after Chad (guest star Chris Mason) calls the SEC on her. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Kevin (Casey Cott) attempt to take control of the ministry, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes on an apology tour. Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Erinn Westbrook also star. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers” will air on September 15th.