Two ‘Riverdale’ Stars Bonded Over a Weird Thing at Their Auditions

Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones may not always see eye to eye on The CW‘s Riverdale, but when it comes to the actors behind the characters they have a unique bond that began all the way back at their auditions for the series.

In a recent interview with Nylon Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica, opened up about her experience auditioning for the role. Mendes auditioned with Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse — who would go on to be cast as Betty Cooper and Jughead — and revealed that she and Sprouse had something in common.

“I remember that moment so vividly, the three of us being in that room,” Mendes said. “I remember sitting next to Lili, being like, ‘So, where are you from?’ Just small talk before the audition. I remember talking with Cole. We bonded over the fact that we both sweat a lot before auditions. I was literally in the room with paper towels… I would keep them under my arms and right before they called my name I would just put them away.”

While Mendes and Sprouse bonded over their nerves, their characters may finally have something to bond over when Riverdale returns for its third season. Jughead has had a significant dislike for Veronica’s father, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) and Mendes recently told Entertainment Tonight that Veronica is finally seeing her father as the bad guy after he had her boyfriend, Archie (KJ Apa), arrested for a murder he didn’t commit during the season two finale.

“Her finally acknowledging her dad is the bad guy is a long time coming, but this one I think is the final blow so I’m excited to see how she fights him in season 3,” she said. “I think it’s about time they go head to head.”

The third season of Riverdale will debut on Wednesday, October 10th at 8/7c on The CW.