Riverdale Season 4 Adds Timothy Webber as Jughead’s Grandfather

Last week on Riverdale, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) was faced with a major decision: whether to attend an elite prep school or not. When he eventually decided to go, his father FP (Skeet Ulrich) hit Jughead with a pretty interesting piece of information. It turns out that Jughead’s grandfather, Forsythe Pendleton Jones I had actually attended the elite Stonewall Prep, albeit briefly, though FP did indicate that he’d quit much like he quit everything else in his life. It was an interesting mention and it’s one that is set to become something a bit more with the announcement that Timothy Webber has been cast as Jughead’s grandfather.

According to Decider, Webber — who has appeared in Once Upon a Time and Loudermilk among other credits — has officially been cast as Forsythe Pendleton Jones I. It’s an interesting bit of news especially because it had previously been suggested that absent member of the Jones family had drank himself to death — FP directly said as much during his fiftieth birthday. Whatever the situation with Forsythe Pendleton Jones I, the character is set to appear in the midseason finale. You can check out the official casting description below.

“Timothy Webber has been cast as Forsythe Pendleton Jones I. He’s your basic grizzled hermit who lives alone in the woods. Jughead’s grandfather, Forsythe is the family patriarch –but he’s ashamed of himself, riddled with guilt over his lack of achievement and his descent into the bottle. When Jughead shows up on his doorstep, Forsythe invites him in to discuss his long-ago involvement with the Baxter Brothers franchise.”

The casting of Webber for Riverdale comes along with other big casting news for The CW series. It was also recently announced that Ryan Robbins has been cast in the role of Frank Andrews, younger brother of the late Fred Andrews. Frank is described as a blue-collar, former high school football star — tough, brash, and charming. His temper and vices constantly get him into trouble. He’s lived in the shadow of Fred (played by the late Luke Perry), his beloved older brother, since he was born. As a result, Frank joined the Army in search of his own identity. After three tours of duty, Frank Andrews is haunted and in need of a home.

