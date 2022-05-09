Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Nine: Venomous" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred and Nine Venomous", the fourteenth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode is scheduled to air on May 15th. All season long, Archie and his friends have been dealing with what may be the most sinister thread they've ever faced: Percival Pickens. Percival arrived in Riverdale as a descendant of one of the town's founders, but recent episodes have revealed a much more sinister truth. Percival, it turns out, is the personification of evil and has grim plans for Riverdale.

Not that Archie and his friends will allow those plans to be carried out without a fight. The heroes have been trying to stop Percival and while he manages to best them at every turn, they aren't giving up just yet. According to the synopsis for "Venomous", Archie works on becoming stronger against the one thing that makes him weak in order to fight Percival. The synopsis also reveals that Cheryl tries to decide if she should reach out to a former childhood crush. You can check it out for yourself below.

"TOXIC — With palladium acting as his personal kryptonite, Archie (KJ Apa) decides he must build up his tolerance if he's going to stand a chance against Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea.) Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help uncovering some repressed memories from her childhood. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) deals with a bombshell discovery that effects how she interacts with people around her, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) debates whether she should reach out to a former childhood crush. Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams."

Last week it was announced that Billions alum Caroline Day has been cast as that childhood crush, Heather, in a recurring role on Riverdale. According to the description, Cheryl tracks Heather down via social media despite Nana Rose's disapproval. Heather is now a librarian in neighboring Greendale and "when Heather re-enters Cheryl's life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her powers better." Day is best known for her recurring role as Chelz on Seasons 5 and 6 of Showtime's Billions. She's also appeared on Scandal and Army Wives and has also been featured in the films The Goldfinch and The Equalizer 2.

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Nine: Venomous" will air on Sunday, May 15th.