Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog" Photos Released

Things got even weirder on this week's episode of Riverdale, with Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) developing time travel abilities after being shot and, over the course of the hour, jumping through various points in history and getting guidance from angelic advisors in the process. Tabitha's journey also revealed the true nature of Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea). It sets the stage for Archie (K.J. Apa) and friends to come up with a plan to stand against Percival in next week's "Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog", but when Percival gets wind of this, he's fully prepared to use anything — including the weather — to stop them. Now, The CW has released photos for the upcoming episode that, while they don't exactly highlight the titular fog, certainly do offer up a chilling vibe.

In the photos, which you can scroll through to read, we get a look at Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) seemingly having tea with Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt) who appears to be a nun of some sort now. There's also a photo of Tabitha along with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) looking pretty serious. In terms of context, the previously released preview for the episode showed a heavy fog rolling into Riverdale, one that Percival, along with Alice (Madchen Amick) decide to use to their advantage by suggesting it to be too dangerous for people to leave their homes, giving them plenty of space to carry out the next part of their plan.

And as for what Percival's plan is? This week didn't just see Tabitha jump into the past for answers. Tabitha also went forward into the future to see a decimated, post-apocalyptic wasteland version of Riverdale. She also, during her various adventures, ended up in a battle with Percival that revealed that he's actually the personification of evil which certainly explains the sudden powers various folks in Riverdale have developed this season. It certainly seems like things are about to get not just (more) bonkers, but potentially downright biblical as well. You can read on for the synopsis for the upcoming episode as well as the photos.