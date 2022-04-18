TV Shows

Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America” Photos Released

The CW has released additional photos for “Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America”, the eleventh episode of Riverdale‘s sixth season which will air on Sunday, April 24th. According to the episode’s synopsis, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) is targeted by one of Percival’s (Chris O’Shea) accomplices when she fights back against his plans for Riverdale. As a result, she ends up going back in time and in search of answers. Previously released photos gave fans a glimpse of what the time travel in the episode may include, but these latest photos offer an even better look.

“RIVERDALE THROUGH THE YEARS — After learning that Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) plan to reinvigorate Riverdale would lead to the demise of Pop’s, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) searches for a way to fight back.  But when she is targeted by one of Percival’s accomplices, the incident sends her back in time and searching for answers.  KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star.  Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Evan Kyle.”

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America” will air on Sunday, April 24th.

