‘Riverdale’ Hotel Key Cards, Set Visit Contest Announced For Comic Con

Setting aside the CW/DC superheroes who have had the market cornered for years, The CW‘s Riverdale is going to be featured on hotel room keys at Comic Con International in San Diego next week.

According to a statement from Warner Bros. Television, 14 members of the cast of the acclaimed hit drama featured on the official hotel keycard of this year’s convention. Fourteen different versions of the keycard have been produced, and more than 40,000 branded room keys will be available at nearly 40 participating hotels throughout the San Diego area.

One lucky fan can also visit a contest — details to be found here — to visit the set of Riverdale in Vancouver.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7498]The lucky winner and a guest will get a behind-the-scenes look at the subversive small town of Riverdale and may also have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet members of the cast.

This is the first time in Warner Bros. Television Group’s 10 years as the official San Diego Comic-Con hotel keycard sponsor that fans will have the opportunity to win a chance to visit the set of the featured series.

Riverdale cast members KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, with Mädchen Amick and Luke Perry are featured on the keycards.

From 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 19, through Midnight PT on Saturday, July 21, fans can log on to comiccon.thewb.com/Riverdale to enter for a chance to win a trip for two to visit the Vancouver set of the show. Fans may enter once per day. The winner will be announced at the Riverdale Comic-Con panel in Hall H on Sunday, July 22, from 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. PT, where fans can catch up with the stars and producers of the show and find out the latest about Archie after that shocking season two finale. The winner does not need to be present to win. All contest rules will be listed on the site.

Riverdale returns for season three Wednesday, October 10, at 8/7c on The CW. Riverdale: The Complete Second Season is available now on Digital and will be released on Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 7.