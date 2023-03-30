Riverdale: "Love & Marriage" Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-One: Love & Marriage", the fourth episode of Riverdale's seventh and final season. The episode will continue the final season's 1950s-set narrative, which has already proved to differ wildly from much of the previous events of Riverdale. Apparently, this particular installment will concern new drama involving Cheryl and Archie, as well as Betty and Kevin. You can check out the synopsis below.

"CUPID'S CHECK LIST – After enlisting Archie's (KJ Apa) help, Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) plan to fool her family spirals out of control. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns to Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help after finding himself in some trouble, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) gives Kevin (Casey Cott) an ultimatum. Madchen Amick, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon."

What is Season 7 of Riverdale about?

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before-the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950's.

"The Archie comics, they're so nostalgic, and I think when people think of time periods, they think of the 1950," Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "Through the lens of nostalgia. So that was one big thing," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "Absolutely. And even when we've done their iconic comic book costumes from the past, even though they were technically the 1940s, whenever anyone would write about it, they'd say, 'Oh my God, they're wearing their 1950s outfits.' So, it was sort of like, 'Okay, well, that is ... 'And even when we were pitching Riverdale, and this is true, when we were pitching Riverdale to try to do a TV show, the executives would say, 'Wait a minute, wait a minute. Is this a show set in the '50s?' And it's like, 'No, no, no, it's set in present day.' So, there was that."

"The other big thing that felt really resonant is the 1950s were when the modern idea of the teenager was born," Aguirre-Sacasa continued. "Teenagers really didn't ... Teenagers as we know them, and as consumers of popular culture, as consumers of movies and television and comic books and things like that, that really ... The birth of the American of the modern American teenager was the 1950s as well. So, it felt like, "Oh, well that's Archie." I mean, that is Archie. So, it felt like this is the time period, this is actually the time period. So those were also things that kind of resonated with us and why we landed on this time period. Also later ... and the world is roiling later in the '60s with counterculture, with the civil rights movement, with the sort of a gay liberation movement and things like that. And it felt like in terms of our thematic, which is the wholesome sweet innocent facade, and then the darker, more dangerous, more fraught themes and issues bubbling underneath, it felt like the '50s sort of suited that to a T."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-One: Love & Marriage" will air on Wednesday, April 19th.