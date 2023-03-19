Riverdale Star Opens Up About Series End, Reveals Prop She Kept From Set

Riverdale returns for its seventh and final season on Wednesday, March 29th on The CW and now, series start Camila Mendes is speaking out about the end of the series as well as one of the props she is taking with her from set. In an interview with InStyle, Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, said that it's "bittersweet" that the fan-favorite drama is ending, but she's excited for the next chapter.

"It's such a bittersweet feeling," Mendes said. "It's the end of an era, and it's going to be so weird not having the show as an anchor in my life, because it has been for basically my entire twenties. But simultaneously, I'm so excited for this next chapter."

When it comes to the next chapter, however, she'll do it with a major reminder of Veronica Lodge and her time on Riverdale — and if she has her way, more than one.

"One of the props people gave me a gift," she said. "There's a portrait that hangs above Hiram Lodge's office that's of Veronica, cross-legged with her hands on her knees. It's very regal and I have it above my guest bathroom toilet currently. And I intend on stealing a different artwork that's of Veronica walking through lions. Once the show's over, I'm going to ask them to give me that. I also want that in the bathroom. I just want people to be peeing and then looking up at me staring at them."

What is Season 7 of Riverdale about?

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before-the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950's.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life-lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life-including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star. It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook)-Riverdale's Guardian Angel-that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so...is that such a bad thing?

