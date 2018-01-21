‘Riverdale’ Actress Wants Kevin Smith to Direct an Episode

Kevin Smith is no stranger to The CW. The filmmaker has multiple episodes of both The Flash and Supergirl under his belt, but if Riverdale‘s Marisol Nichols has her way, Smith would be stepping behind the camera for a turn at Riverdale, too.

The actress, who plays Hermione Lodge on The CW drama, took to Twitter to ask when Smith might be directing an episode of Riverdale. While Smith said that he would be there if Greg Berlanti asked him to, the filmmaker went on to say that the show was doing perfectly fine for themselves and really didn’t need him, poking a bit of fun at his film Yoga Hosers in the process. You can check out the exchange below.

Smith isn’t wrong about Riverdale “crushing it” over on The CW. The show, which had a massive audience gain between its first and second season, helped make The CW the only American broadcast network to hold steady while all of the others saw their average ratings slide. But even with the show doing well without Smith’s directorial work, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t shown interest. While Smith has been vocal about being interested in directing as well as writing an episode of Arrow — particularly if it involved the character Onomatopoeia, a character he created for Green Arrow comics — he’s also said he’d be open to do work on Riverdale, too. Smith told Screener last year that working on any comic book show was a “dream come true.”

“I’m game to try whatever,” Smith said. “Gotham, dude. Riverdale. To work on any of these comic book shows. Of course, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow. Any of these shows is… A privilege, and a dream come true, because I grew up reading this s***.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.