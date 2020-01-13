Riverdale “Quiz Show” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Quiz Show”, the upcoming eleventh episode of Riverdale‘s fourth season. The episode, which is set to air on Wednesday, January 29th, will see another form showdown between rival schools Riverdale High and Stonewall Prep. The previous week’s episode, “Varsity Blues” see the schools face off on the football field but now they will take on intellectual pursuits in the Quiz Show championship and from the sounds of things, this showdown will be personal for Betty who makes it her goal to take down Stonewall’s Bret.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

RIVERDALE HIGH VS STONEWALL PREP — Determined to give Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a second chance, Archie (KJ Apa) gives him a job at Andrew’s Construction. Betty (Lili Reinhart) channels her energy into taking Bret (guest star Sean Depner) down and defeating Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) team up for an unlikely business venture. Finally, Kevin’s (Casey Cott) date with a new suitor takes a strange and unexpected turn. Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also star. Chell Stephen directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan.

With the episode set to center around a high school quiz game, it brings the focus of things back to the characters’ senior year of high school, something that showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa spoke about last summer.

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Quiz Show” airs January 29th.

