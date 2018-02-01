‘Riverdale’: Is SPOILER a Serpent after “The Wicked and The Divine”?

Tonight’s episode of Riverdale solved the mystery of who beheaded the Colonel Pickens statue last week, but how the guilty party was dealt with may have just added a new member to the South Side Serpents.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “Chapter Twenty-Five: The Wicked and the Divine”, below.

After deciding to treat the missing head of Colonel Pickens as a missing person, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) put up fliers asking for information. They soon get a call that led them to the severed statue part, and to who is responsible for it — Tall Boy. Armed with this information, Betty and Jughead interrupt the Serpents as they are deciding whether to remove Jughead from the gang for his attack on Penny Peabody (Brit Morgan) earlier this season. When confronted, Tall Boy objects to Betty’s presence, referring to her as a “northsider,” to which Jughead replies “she’s here because she’s one of us.”

It’s an interesting thing to say, especially considering Betty’s strip tease at FP’s retirement party in “Chapter Twenty-One: House of the Devil”. If you recall, Betty asked Toni for help with the party and talked about being “Serpent adjacent” when another Serpent explains that women have to do a strip tease to get into the gang. Betty performs the dance, but FP comes on stage and covers her up with his jacket, and the dance isn’t brought up again — not even by Betty’s mom, who herself was a Serpent.

But it isn’t just Jughead’s words that are curious. When FP asks for a vote on what to do with Tall Boy, Betty can be seen raising her hand to vote for him to be kicked out of the gang. Between the dance, Jughead’s words, and now this vote, it seems like Betty may have become a Serpent in her own right tonight. If so, it will make things even more challenging for Betty. Reinhart has said that Betty feels trapped in the middle of Riverdale’s civil war.

“I think Betty’s kind of idea of the Southside, she has a soft spot because [Jughead] is involved. I don’t think she sees the Southside as a bad group,” Reinhart said during a recent visit to the set. “She doesn’t see them as the bad guys and she doesn’t see the north side as the bad guys they just happen to be enemies of one another and I think she is trying to find balance and she feels a little bit like she is caught in the middle.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.