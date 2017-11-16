‘Riverdale’ Drops a ‘Les Miserables’ Easter Egg in “Death Proof”

Riverdale isn’t one to shy away from pop culture references, and its latest was a pretty big hint for musical theater fans.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “Chapter Nineteen: Death Proof”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) trying to determine how to deal with the feud between the Serpents and the Ghoulies. They were desperate for help, and eventually found it when they visited FP (Skeet Ulrich) in prison.

For some viewers, FP’s prison uniform — or rather, the number on it — might’ve raised some eyebrows. That’s because his number is 24601, the same number that Jean Valjean is given in Les Miserables.

The number first emerged in Victor Hugo’s Les Miserables novel, and its significance has been frequently debated by fans. Either way, it became a much more prominent trait in the Les Miserables musical, as Valjean is frequently referred to as “Prisoner 24601” by Inspector Javert.

Interestingly, the number sort of represents something that FP and Jean Valjean have in common. In Les Miserables, Valjean is punished significantly beyond what his crime warranted, as he was thrown into prison for years (and hunted down by Javert) for stealing a loaf of bread for his family. Considering FP’s messy ties to Jason Blossom’s murder, his motivation for protecting Jughead, and the way he’s been punished by the town of Riverdale, that number certainly seems fitting.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.