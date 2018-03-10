‘Riverdale’ Season 2 Finale Title Revealed

While there are still plenty of episodes left in Riverdale‘s second season, we now know the title of The CW series’ finale.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a photo of the finale episode’s script cover on Twitter this week, revealing the title to be “Chapter Thirty-Five: Brave New World.”

“And here we are,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote. “The last episode of the Season Two of #Riverdale. We’ve come a long way, but it’s still not over…”

And here we are. The last episode of the Season Two of #Riverdale. We’ve come a long way, but it’s still not over… pic.twitter.com/RAPlpoP7bZ — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 9, 2018

While plot details for the final episode haven’t yet been revealed, the Tweet does contain a comic image of Archie (played by K.J. Apa on Riverdale) with “Believe in Riverdale” and “Vote Archie Andrews”. The image appears to hint that Archie will be running for office — presumably school office such as class president — but considering that Riverdale’s mayoral seat is currently open thanks to Sierra McCoy (Robin Givens), it’s not entirely unthinkable that Archie might find himself running for real political office. Sure, he’s a high school student, but this is Riverdale. Literally anything can, and often does, happen.

It’s also interesting to note that the episode shares its name with Aldous Huxley’s classic dystopian novel Brave New World. The novel, which was first publish in 1932, is set in a future London and follows the illegitimate son of a government official who grew up outside of the World State empire and deals with a dramatic culture-clash when he is forced to live under the World State’s rules. The novel deals with a lot of somewhat frightening themes and developments, including psychological manipulation and a concept called classical conditioning, a learning procedure where behavior is conditioned by pairing a reward with a stimulus — such as the food at the ringing of a bell used in Ivan Pavlov’s experiments with dogs. The book has been adapted into two made-for-television films, the most recent in 1998.

Riverdale often takes its titles from genre films and there are usually some hints about the episodes contained within them. Aguirre-Sacasa told Teen Vogue last year that the title always alludes to similar themes in the episodes themselves.

“We usually work on the episode, and when, as we’re going to the end of the breaking of the story, we’re like, ‘What’s the title of the episode?’ and then we have a list of provocative titles,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “Often the stories guide us.”

So what clues to the season finale might be hidden in the “Brave New World” title? It could be any number of things but considering we still don’t know what Chic Cooper (Hart Denton) or Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) are up to and that the mystery of the Black Hood lingers, Riverdale fans will want to buckle their seatbelts. They’re likely in for a wild ride.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

