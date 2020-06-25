The ‘Riverdale’ Shooter Claims Two More Victims

Things got a little darker on tonight’s Riverdale — and that darkness includes the continuation of the mysterious murderer’s killing spree.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, ‘Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks’, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the last moments of tonight’s episode Midge Klump (Emilija Baranac), who had previously been seen asking Reggie Mantle what he knew about the drug “Jingle Jangle,” is out in a secluded area in the car with Moose Mason (Cody Kearsely). The pair take the drugs Midge was able to acquire and start making out when suddenly Moose thinks he hears something.

Turns out Moose did hear something, but there isn’t time to scream or call for help. The Black Hood walks right up to the driver’s side of the car, pulls out his gun and fires away.

This is the second time death visited the students of Riverdale High in the episode. Earlier tonight the principal had the grim task of informing students about Miss Grundy’s murder and now with Midge and Moose both presumably dead at the hands of the mystery killer, the school will be rocked even harder now that the deaths have come even closer to home.

And as for Archie, the death of Moose will be even more disturbing. Moose came to the aid of Archie and his father last season, volunteering to help on the SoDale project to keep the work on schedule until the elder Andrews was able to procure a real crew.

It’s starting to seem like Archie may not be paranoid. It looks like The Black Hood may be targeting people close to him after all.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on The CW.