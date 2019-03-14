TV Shows

‘Riverdale’: “Big Fun” Photos Give First Look at ‘Heathers’ Musical Episode

The CW has released a huge batch of episodes for “Big Fun”, the sixteenth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The episode is set to be Riverdale‘s second annual musical episode, after last year’s Carrie: The Musical-themed “A Night to Remember”. This time around, the episode will revolve around a production of Heathers: The Musical, a fairly recent adaptation of the Winona Ryder and Christian Slater-led film of the same name.

In the classic 1989 film, Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place – six feet under.

Based off of the photos, it looks like the episode will be just as much of an ’80s-fueled trip as fans were expecting. Scroll on to check out the photos from the episode!

