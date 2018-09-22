‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Synopsis Revealed

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Labor Day,” the thirty-sixth “chapter” of Riverdale and season three premiere.

Following in the Riverdale tradition, the episode is indeed named after a book or movie (in this case both), although really it is named after the last holiday of summer, and likely will serve as a back-to-school episode.

Observant fans had noted that the show’s first two seasons — 35 episodes of mayhem and murder — had all taken place over the course of less than a calendar year, with season one taking place essentially in real time, rolling out its 13 episodes over the course of roughly three and a half months.

Of course, the problem with a slow-burn teen drama that unfolds at a rate of two seasons for every year of storytelling is that at some point your “high school kids” start to look a little old for high school. That has not yet happened with Riverdale, but with the “Labor Day” title and producer comments that Archie’s trial would be resolved in the first episode, it seems like they have hurried through the summer vacation and got everyone back to the high school so that they can begin their junior year together.

The episode seems to be focused mostly on Archie’s legal troubles (he was framed for murder at the end of last season), although it does promise some familial conflict for both Betty and Veronica. Weirdly, only Jughead’s ex-con, biker-gang-leading dad seems to be getting along with his kid these days.

“Chapter Thirty-Six: Labor Day” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

AND THE VERDICT IS… — As the jury begins deliberations in his murder trial, Archie (KJ Apa) makes a surprising request about how he wants to spend his final days of summer. Betty (Lili Reinhart) is forced to deal with her problems head-on after a heated confrontation with Alice (Madchen Amick) and Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) brings up some dark secrets she’s kept hidden.

Veronica (Camila Mendes) pleads with Hiram (Mark Consuelos) to step in and help Archie before a verdict is announced. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leads the Serpents against the Ghoulies latest attack.

Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star.

Kevin Sullivan directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

“Chapter Thirty-Six: Labor Day” will debut on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.