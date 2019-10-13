Riverdale: Things Get Messy in “Dog Day Afternoon” Photos

Riverdale‘s fourth season is officially in full swing, and it looks like things are about to get eventful for the show’s teenage ensemble. Over the weekend, The CW released a batch of photos for “Chapter Sixty: Dog Day Afternoon”, the third episode of the show’s fourth season. The photos showcase Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and some of Riverdale High’s other students throwing a car wash fundraiser at Pop’s, which appears to get as messy as you’d expect. The episode is also expected to feature Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) confronting The Farm, the cult-like group that has influenced her family almost since the show’s inception.

“That story’s not over.” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly of how The Farm would factor into Season 4. “Edgar’s not in jail, and Alice is MIA. We are going to resolve that story. It’s not going to be the season-long story, though. We’re going to resolve it pretty quickly, and I think what we’re really excited to play is the idea that Alice has her lost son back and that Betty has her half-brother, Jughead has his half-brother. So it’s not like Alice is going to be missing for most of the season or that the Farm is going to continue for most of the season. That is an outstanding thing, though.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Dog Day Afternoon” below, and scroll through to check out the photos from the episode!

“BETTY AND CHARLES CONFRONT EDGAR EVERNEVER — Things take a dangerous turn when Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) track down Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) and his Farmies. Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hold a car wash fundraiser at Pop’s to raise money for the community center.

Elsewhere, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) first day at Stonewall Prep doesn’t go as planned. Lastly, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) learns a dark family secret from Nana Rose.

Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Ace Hasan & Greg Murray.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Dog Day Afternoon” will air on October 23rd.

