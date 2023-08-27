When Will the Final Season of Riverdale Be on Netflix?

After seven seasons, fans said goodbye to Riverdale last week when the iconic series aired its series finale, "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale", wrapping up not only Season 7's story that saw Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica and all of Riverdale get sent back to the 1950s, but gave viewers closure about everyone's fate. The season covered a surprising amount of ground in its long road back to the present day, taking on issues of racism, gender inequality, censorship, and more and for fans wanting to revisit the season — or just wanting to say goodbye all over again — they fortunately do not have too long to wait. The seventh and final season of Riverdale will be headed to Netflix on Thursday, August 31st.

Riverdale Season 7's arrival on Netflix follows the general pattern with the series' previous seasons going to the streaming platform in that it is just about one week after the finale's airing — in this case, it's exactly one week after the extended version. of the finale debuted on cwtv.com and The CW app with the extended version offering a few more scenes than what was aired on broadcast. Season 7 of Riverdale going to Netflix also means that the full series will be available to stream on August 31st as well, so fans can go all the way back to the beginning to enjoy the wild, wild ride of the series all over again and for new fans to experience it all for the first time.

Riverdale executive producer Sarah Schechter Shares Hopes for Series' Legacy

When it comes to discovering the series, that's something that executive producer Sarah Schechter recently said she hopes is part of Riverdale's legacy, comparing the teen drama to Gilmore Girls in that respect.

"A lot of times on TV shows, you don't know when something's ending, so it's a privilege to know the end is here and be present in that," Schechter said. "It felt like the end of an era."

"I think it fits in with other iconic coming-of-age shows," she added about the show's legacy. "It's something we can be proud of and that will continue to be discovered. So many of my friends' kids are watching Gilmore Girls and just love being able to go into that world and spend time with all those characters. And I think that'll be part of the legacy of Riverdale as well. Also, it's a legacy of network television, making that many episodes, of having the chance to tell that many stories for that many characters."

Schechter Also Spoke About Some of Riverdale's Wild Storylines

Over its seven seasons, Riverdale really did tell a lot of stories — and many of them had some very wild twists and turns. After all, this is the series saw things like Archie fighting a bear, an organ harvesting cult, alternative universes just to name a few. According to Schechter, the wild stories came from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's interests, but for as wild as things got, the series was ultimately very insightful about life itself.

"Those were all those things that Roberto loves!" Schechter said. "The show took so many chances and went wild. But we were so lucky we have such an incredible group of actors that can pull literally anything off. Sometimes people say 'literally' and they don't mean it – I mean literally anything. Anything you could imagine, they did it, and they did it with grace and style. The thing that I am proud of is – for all the people that think Riverdale is crazy and wild – at its very best, it is emotional. It says something about growing up, and it says something about where you're from and who you are. I think the finale managed to really land that plane. It was earnest and vulnerable. I think it was insightful about life."

The Riverdale series finale, extended version, is currently available to stream on cwtv.com and The CW app. Season 7 comes to Netflix on August 31st.

What did you think about the Riverdale series finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!