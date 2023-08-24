Riverdale EP Explains Series Finale’s Most Unexpected Cameo

Riverdale is over, and one of its most influential supporters actually got a cameo appearance in last night’s series finale. As part of the episode, in which Betty gives the audience a rundown of everything that happened to the Riverdale gang after they went their separate ways, we learned that Veronica Lodge ended up making films with producer Peter Roth. Roth, formerly the head of Warner Bros. Television, was a key supporter of Riverdale, and helped to keep it on the air in the first season when ratings were soft, and the show’s Netflix bump had not yet come into play. As a fun little moment, Roth himself made a cameo in the series, marking a weirdly meta moment for a show that has long been full of weirdly meta moments.

Sarah Schechter, a producer on the series and executive with Berlanti Productions, spoke with Variety about the finale. Asked about the Roth cameo, she credited the idea to Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

“That was all Roberto, and it is my favorite thing of all time. Roberto even sent me the speech that Peter gave, because I wasn’t on set,” Schechter said. “Riverdale exists because of a few people: Riverdale exists because of Roberto; Riverdale exists because Jon Goldwater at Archie Comics was willing to play and be open and modern; it exists because Greg Berlanti really, really fought for it to be on the air, and [former CW chairman] Mark Pedowitz listened. And no one keeps a show on the air like Peter Roth. Now that he’s retired and loving his retired life, it was so great. He’s always been a part of the show and a part of the DNA of this show. For him to actually be in Riverdale, it just felt perfect.”

You can see the synopsis for the finale below:

“NOW LEAVING RIVERDALE — Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. The episode was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.”

The series finale of Riverdale will air an expanded producer’s cut online. No clue what the additional footage will be, but it’s likely that version will be the one included on the DVD, too.