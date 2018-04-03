‘Riverdale’: Skeet Ulrich Hints at Alice and F.P.’s Connection

Last week’s episode of Riverdale delighted fans with the possibility of F.P. Jones and Alice Cooper getting together. Now, Skeet Ulrich is teasing that there might be more for fans to get excited about coming up on The CW drama.

While he didn’t confirm that the pair had hooked up last week or just how serious things would get, Ulrich told TV Line that there’s more to F.P. and Alice’s connection — including love and a deeper history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think there’s a lot of feeling there,” Ulrich said. “There’s a lot of history, and a lot of love.”

Both of those admissions will no doubt get the attention of Riverdale fans, and not just because of last week’s episode. Ever since the arrival of Alice’s (Madchen Amick) long-lost son, Chic, fans have wondered if F.P. is really the young man’s father. When it was confirmed that Hal Cooper is not Chic’s (Hart Denton) father, fans immediately suspected F.P. While Alice quickly denied it, fans aren’t completely convinced especially with Alice’s history as a Southside Serpent — a history that includes F.P. Jones.

Alice’s Serpent history and her surprise return to her roots last week is something that Ulrich also noted, indicating that Alice is “into it” when it comes to her Serpent turn. That return to her roots is something that Amick told ComicBook.com earlier this year that she’s excited about.

“I’m excited to see Alice Cooper’s past and her Serpent roots and so with that comes quite a complicated relationship with F.P. and Jughead,” Amick said. “We’ve had some layers of that already that will be in upcoming episodes, which have been really fun to explore and play.”

But about that complicated relationship with the Jones men. There’s the matter of the rest of the Jones family, Jughead’s mom and sister Jellybean to consider. While Jughead’s mom is a bit of a mystery with it being mentioned that she moved to Toledo, an EP for Riverdale made it clear that it’s a mystery that will see some answers. The EP told TV Line very simply “they’re coming.”

What do you think about F.P. and Alice’s potential relationship? Let us know in the comments below.

Riverdale returns Wednesday, April 18th at 8/7c on The CW.