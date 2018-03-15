‘Riverdale’: Fred Might Run For Mayor in New “There Will Be Blood” Clip

The CW has released a new clip for “There Will Be Blood”, tonight’s upcoming episode of Riverdale.

The scene shows Archie (KJ Apa) and Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) driving somewhere. As it turns out, Fred is considering the possibility of running for the town’s mayor, something that Archie is surprised by.

When asked about it, Fred reveals that he’s dreamed of running for mayor since he was a child, because he wants to make Riverdale better. Archie worries that having the Lodges push thread would complicate that, but Fred argues that if he ran for mayor, he would be doing it for himself and Archie, and not as a pawn of the Lodge family.

This scene certainly provides somewhat of an answer to one of the show’s burning questions: who exactly would be the next mayor of Riverdale, following Sierra McCoy (Robin Givens) stepping down in the wake of her affair with Sheriff Keller (Martin Cummins). We had previously speculated that Fred would be one of the adults willing to run, although Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) seemed much more likely.

But the possibility of the Lodges being behind Fred’s hypothetical mayoral run — and causing some sort of trouble in the process — is certainly an interesting one.

You can check out the synopsis for “There Will Be Blood” below:

FAMILY TIES — After learning that his dad is considering running for mayor of Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to grow concerned that the Lodges may have found their newest pawn in Fred (Luke Perry).

Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) becomes increasingly suspicious of Chic’s (guest star Hart Denton) strange behavior and enlists Kevin’s (Casey Cott) help to figure out what Chic is hiding.

Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) are surprised when they learn that Clifford left a secret will, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) makes a major discovery in his quest to take down Hiram (Mark Consuelos).

Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray and Skeet Ulrich also star. Mark Piznarski directed the episode written by Aaron Allen.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.