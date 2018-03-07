‘Riverdale’ Star on Toni Topaz’s Role in the Series

One of the newest students of Riverdale High already made a splash, but Toni Topaz is set to play a bigger role in the series.

Vanessa Morgan, who stars as the Southside Serpents’ voice of reason, recently spoke with ComicBook.com about coming onto Riverdale for the popular show’s second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was so crazy. I experienced it right when I got cast, just all the fans that started following me, or all the controversy behind the fact that I might break up Bughead,” said Morgan, weary of the Betty and Jughead shippers.

“I knew it was going to be crazy once it actually started airing. I’ve never seen a fandom like this before, where they’re so passionate about the show. It’s so awesome. I was so excited. I was already a fan of Season One. When I got that call that I booked this role, I was going to be a Southside Serpent, I was like, ‘Oh yes, that’s so cool.’”

Topaz has been one of the most prominent new additions to the cast, with her and Mark Conseulos’ Hiram Lodge shaking up Riverdale in their own ways.

But now that Southside High is shut down and she’s a student at Riverdale High, there’s a whole new host of social norms to navigate for Morgan’s character.

“I think Toni’s a little nervous. I feel like she’s like, ‘Are these Northsiders looking at me like I’m trash? Like, oh a Serpent. Like, I dress provocative or whatever they want to say.’ Toni’s pretty confident, so I feel like it’s not going to get the best of her,” Morgan said.

Though Toni has been relegated to Jughead’s corner of Riverdale for the first half of the season, she’ll start to interact with the other cast members more often in the coming episodes.

“I feel like she’s taking this as an opportunity to further her education. I think she’s really excited about it. I think she does want some new girlfriends. She’s around her guy friends all the time,” Morgan said. “I think she’s kind of excited about this new school, new experience, better teachers, to make some new friends. I think that you’re definitely going to see her, obviously I know you’re going to see her more at the school, and relationships will start to blossom in that way.”

Toni Topaz role continues to grow in the series, and fans will get a taste of her future in Riverdale when the series returns to The CW with tonight’s episode, “The Hills Have Eyes.”