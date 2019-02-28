‘Riverdale’ Star Luke Perry “Currently Under Observation” Following Stroke

Riverdale’s Luke Perry recently suffered a stroke at his home, and his rep has issued a statement on his current status.

Perry was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital to his home in Sherman Oaks California earlier this morning, and his rep issued a statement to People magazine on his current status, stating that “Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perry was shooting episodes for CW’s Riverdale recently, where he plays the role of Fred Andrews, Archie’s father. Perry’s name also came up recently as part of the newly announced Beverly Hills, 90210, where he played mysterious bad boy Dylan McKay. He would be a linchpin of the series, which also starred Jennie Garth, Jason Priestly, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris. He was not listed as part of the reboot, though some of those original actors will be part of the show.

Our thoughts are with Perry and his family and friends at this time.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!